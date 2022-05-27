Erweiterte Funktionen



7,65 Memory Express Step Do. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.05.2022 - DE000CS8DMN0




27.05.22 00:11
Das Instrument DE000CS8DMN0 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 29.05.28 ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.05.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DMN0 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 29.05.28 ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.05.2022: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 26.05./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DMN0 CS8DMN 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  20.05.22
  = Realtime
