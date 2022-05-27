Erweiterte Funktionen
27.05.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DMN0 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 29.05.28 ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.05.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DMN0 Mem.Exp.SD.A.Z 29.05.28 ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.05.2022: WARCS_01
