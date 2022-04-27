Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2022 - DE000VX94GX5
27.04.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX94GX5 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)TWR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX94GX5 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)TWR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|976,67 €
|981,94 €
|-5,27 €
|-0,54%
|26.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3FF05
|LB3FF0
|1.010 €
|976,92 €
100,00
0,00%
976,67
-0,54%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|976,67 €
|-0,54%
|26.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|976,92 €
|-1,72%
|26.04.22
