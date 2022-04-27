Erweiterte Funktionen
Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272 - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2022 - DE000VX94G23
27.04.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000VX94G23 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX94G23 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,08 $
|8,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3FLWH99
|A0RDRL
|13,00 $
|8,08 $
3,08
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
8,08
-0,25%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|7,45 €
|0,00%
|26.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,08 $
|-0,25%
|19.04.22
|Berlin
|7,30 €
|-2,01%
|26.04.22
= Realtime
