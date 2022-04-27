Das Instrument DE000VX94G23 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX94G23 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2022: WARVO_04