Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2022 - DE000HVB6J16
27.04.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000HVB6J16 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6J16 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.04./18:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6J16
|HVB6J1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.04.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.03.22
