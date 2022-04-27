Erweiterte Funktionen



Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2022 - DE000HVB6J16




27.04.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6J16 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6J16 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2022: WARUN_03

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.04./18:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6J16 HVB6J1 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.04.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  28.03.22
