Flex Invest Zertifikat 09/2025 - DE000HVB5U12




26.10.21 00:30
Das Instrument DE000HVB5U12 HVB Flex Inv.Z 26.09.25 UC SDG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5U12 HVB Flex Inv.Z 26.09.25 UC SDG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.10.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.012,5 € 1.012,5 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5U12 HVB5U1 1.013 € 1.013 €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.012,5 € 0,00%  22.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.012,5 € 0,00%  22.10.21
