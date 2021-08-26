Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000LB2X9C7 Deep-Exp Perf 27.08.2027 SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X9C7 Deep-Exp Perf 27.08.2027 SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.08.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2X9C7
|LB2X9C
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.08.21
