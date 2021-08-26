Das Instrument DE000LB2X9C7 Deep-Exp Perf 27.08.2027 SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X9C7 Deep-Exp Perf 27.08.2027 SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.08.2021: WARLB_01