Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2021 - DE000PF99CA0
25.07.21 21:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99CA0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99CA0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2021: WARBN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.07./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99CA0
|PF99CA
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.