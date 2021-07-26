Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2021 - DE000PF99CA0




25.07.21 21:45
Das Instrument DE000PF99CA0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99CA0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2021: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.07./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99CA0 PF99CA 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  19.07.21
