iShares Global Govt Bond UCIT. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2021 - DE000LB2NLQ5
25.07.21 21:45
Das Instrument DE000LB2NLQ5 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.09.2027 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NLQ5 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.09.2027 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,306 €
|98,41 €
|-0,104 €
|-0,11%
|23.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3F81K65
|A0RGEM
|101,87 €
|94,15 €
Werte im Artikel
126,53
+0,02%
1.000
0,00%
98,31
-0,11%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,6874 $
|-0,20%
|23.07.21
|
|98,351 €
|-0,06%
|23.07.21
|Hamburg
|98,30 €
|+0,20%
|23.07.21
|Frankfurt
|98,092 €
|+0,19%
|23.07.21
|München
|98,156 €
|0,00%
|23.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|98,16 €
|-0,09%
|23.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|98,158 €
|-0,10%
|23.07.21
|Xetra
|98,306 €
|-0,11%
|23.07.21
|Berlin
|98,308 €
|-0,12%
|23.07.21
= Realtime
