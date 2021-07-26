Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2021 - DE000LB2NLC5
25.07.21 21:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2NLC5 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NLC5 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NLC5
|LB2NLC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|21.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|21.07.21
= Realtime
