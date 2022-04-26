Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf SAP. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.04.2022 - DE000HVB6JX3
26.04.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6JX3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.04.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6JX3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.04.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.04./21:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6JX3
|HVB6JX
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.04.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.04.22
