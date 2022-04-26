Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe Pro auf EURO ST. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.04.2022 - DE000HLB8LG2
26.04.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB8LG2 Indexanleihe Pro v.19(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8LG2 Indexanleihe Pro v.19(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,00 €
|95,20 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,21%
|25.04./20:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8LG2
|HLB8LG
|101,80 €
|93,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,00 €
|-0,21%
|25.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
