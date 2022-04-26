Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 12a/16-06/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.04.2022 - DE000HLB6S16
26.04.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB6S16 Partizip.Anl.16(22.06.23) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB6S16 Partizip.Anl.16(22.06.23) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,00 €
|114,50 €
|-1,50 €
|-1,31%
|25.04./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB6S16
|HLB6S1
|123,30 €
|106,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,00 €
|-1,31%
|25.04.22
