Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.04.2022 - DE000HLB5PQ8
26.04.22 00:02
Das Instrument DE000HLB5PQ8 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB5PQ8 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,20 €
|93,90 €
|-1,70 €
|-1,81%
|25.04./18:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5PQ8
|HLB5PQ
|101,00 €
|85,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,20 €
|-1,81%
|25.04.22
= Realtime
