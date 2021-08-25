Erweiterte Funktionen



1-Jahr und 6-Monate Reverse C. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.08.2021 - DE000GH9E1B9




24.08.21 23:28
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000GH9E1B9 Autocall.Zert 21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.08.2021: WARGS_04 The instrument DE000GH9E1B9 Autocall.Zert 21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.08.2021: WARGS_04

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 24.08./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GH9E1B9 GH9E1B 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  12.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joe Biden sorgt für Renaissance der Uran-Industrie. 538% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...