Erweiterte Funktionen
1-Jahr und 6-Monate Reverse C. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.08.2021 - DE000GH9E1B9
24.08.21 23:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000GH9E1B9 Autocall.Zert 21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.08.2021: WARGS_04 The instrument DE000GH9E1B9 Autocall.Zert 21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.08.2021: WARGS_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.08./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GH9E1B9
|GH9E1B
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.