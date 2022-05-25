Erweiterte Funktionen



25.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV11VN3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.05.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV11VN3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.05.2022: WARVO_01

