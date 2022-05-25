Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Deutsche. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.05.2022 - DE000VV11VN3
25.05.22 00:05
Das Instrument DE000VV11VN3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.05.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV11VN3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.05.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,93 €
|7,93 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.05./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DW1Z8G2
|DW1Z8G
|7,96 €
|7,74 €
7,93
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
30,40
-2,88%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,93 €
|0,00%
|24.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,93 €
|-0,38%
|24.05.22
= Realtime
