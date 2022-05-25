Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.05.2022 - DE000VV11V67
25.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV11V67 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.05.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV11V67 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.05.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.05./17:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV11V67
|VV11V6
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.05.22
