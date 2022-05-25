Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.05.2022 - DE000VV11V59




25.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV11V59 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.05.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV11V59 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.05.2022: WARVO_01

Aktuell
Uran Aktienanalyse des Tages: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
426% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 24.05./17:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV11V59 VV11V5 100,00 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
93,71 plus
+0,60%
100,00 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  23.05.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  23.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock startet Bohrprogramm - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 239% Lithium Aktientip nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...