Phoenix- Zertifikat mit Autocal. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.04.2022 - DE000BC0KY64
24.04.22 21:44
Das Instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2022: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.04./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0KY64
|BC0KY6
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|04.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
