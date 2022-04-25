Erweiterte Funktionen



24.04.22 21:44
Das Instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2022: WARBA_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 22.04./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BC0KY64 BC0KY6 1.015 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  04.04.22
