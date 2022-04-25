Das Instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000BC0KY64 Autoc.Phoenix Z25.04.28 UNVB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2022: WARBA_01