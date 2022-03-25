Erweiterte Funktionen
2,80 Fix Kupon Express Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKE3
25.03.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKE3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/27.3.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKE3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/27.3.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKE3
|CS8DKE
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
