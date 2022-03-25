Erweiterte Funktionen



2,80 Fix Kupon Express Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKE3




25.03.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000CS8DKE3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/27.3.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKE3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/27.3.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2022: WARCS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 24.03./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DKE3 CS8DKE 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  18.03.22
