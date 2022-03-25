Erweiterte Funktionen
4,50 Express Step Down Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKD5
25.03.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKD5 Express SD Z 25.03.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKD5 Express SD Z 25.03.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKD5
|CS8DKD
|1.015 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
1.015
0,00%
99,63
-0,09%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
