VR Memory Express 03/2022 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.03.2022 - DE000CS8DJP1
25.03.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DJP1 Mem.Expr.Z.25.03.27 PHI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DJP1 Mem.Expr.Z.25.03.27 PHI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DJP1
|CS8DJP
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
