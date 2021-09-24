Das Instrument DE000PF99DP6 Fix Kupon Express v.21(24)DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99DP6 Fix Kupon Express v.21(24)DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.09.2021: WARBN_04