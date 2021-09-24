Erweiterte Funktionen
10Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.09.2021 - DE000PF99DA8
23.09.21 23:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99DA8 Express.Z 24.09.31 Solact.Gov. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99DA8 Express.Z 24.09.31 Solact.Gov. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.09.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99DA8
|PF99DA
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|17.09.21
= Realtime
