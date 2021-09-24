Erweiterte Funktionen
Zertifikat [Helaba Landesbank . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.09.2021 - DE000HLB7YG7
23.09.21 23:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB7YG7 M.EXP.KUP.ANL.23.12.24 HNR1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.09.2021: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB7YG7 M.EXP.KUP.ANL.23.12.24 HNR1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.09.2021: WARJP_01
