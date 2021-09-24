Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat 09. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.09.2021 - DE000CS8DBN3
23.09.21 23:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DBN3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/24.9.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.09.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DBN3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/24.9.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.09.2021: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./15:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DBN3
|CS8DBN
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.