Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.08.2021 - DE000LB2X6A7




23.08.21 23:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2X6A7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X6A7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.08.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2X6A7 LB2X6A 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  19.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  19.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE). 558% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...