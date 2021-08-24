Das Instrument DE000LB2X6A7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X6A7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.08.2021: WARLB_01