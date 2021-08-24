Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Indexanleihe Prote. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.08.2021 - DE000HVB5NQ1
23.08.21 23:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5NQ1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.08.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5NQ1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.08.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|23.08./18:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5NQ1
|HVB5NQ
|101,25 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|19.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.