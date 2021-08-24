Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.08.2021 - DE000HVB5NL2
23.08.21 23:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5NL2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.08.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5NL2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.08.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.08./18:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5NL2
|HVB5NL
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
Werte im Artikel
2,49
+1,73%
94,11
+1,39%
101,25
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|19.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|20.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.