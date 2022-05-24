Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Indexanleihe Protect P. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.05.2022 - DE000HVB6LC3




24.05.22 00:07
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6LC3 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(23) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6LC3 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(23) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.05.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 € 100,50 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6LC3 HVB6LC 100,50 € 100,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,50 € 0,00%  20.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,50 € 0,00%  20.05.22
  = Realtime
