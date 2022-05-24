Erweiterte Funktionen
Flex Invest Zertifikat 04/2026 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.05.2022 - DE000HVB6JD5
24.05.22 00:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6JD5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 24.04.26 Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6JD5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 24.04.26 Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.05.2022: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.017,5 €
|1.017,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6JD5
|HVB6JD
|1.018 €
|1.018 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.017,5 €
|0,00%
|20.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.017,5 €
|0,00%
|20.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
