4,00 Memory Express Step Do. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKJ2
24.03.22 00:19
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKJ2 Mem.Expr.SD.A Z.24.03.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKJ2 Mem.Expr.SD.A Z.24.03.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKJ2
|CS8DKJ
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|17.03.22
