Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.07.2021 - DE000LB2NKY1




23.07.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2NKY1 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.09.2027 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NKY1 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.09.2027 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.07.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NKY1 LB2NKY 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  20.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Li-Riese Ganfeng Lithium. Nach Übernahme von Nachbar Millennial Lithium für 353 Mio. $

Arena Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...