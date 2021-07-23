Das Instrument DE000LB2NKV7 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NKV7 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.09.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.07.2021: WARLB_01