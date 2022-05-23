Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.05.2022 - DE000LB3J8W4
22.05.22 21:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3J8W4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3J8W4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.05.2022: WARLB_01
