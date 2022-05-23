Erweiterte Funktionen



4,0 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.05.2022 - DE000LB3J8W4




22.05.22 21:58
Das Instrument DE000LB3J8W4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3J8W4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.05.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3J8W4 LB3J8W 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  18.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  18.05.22
  = Realtime
