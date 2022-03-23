Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.03.2022 - DE000VX7K449
23.03.22 00:31
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX7K449 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.03.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX7K449 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.03.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./16:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX7K449
|VX7K44
|100,00 €
|- €
101,42
+0,42%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.03.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
