Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.02.2022 - DE000VX6UZB5
23.02.22 01:16
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX6UZB5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX6UZB5 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2022: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./17:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX6UZB5
|VX6UZB
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.02.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.