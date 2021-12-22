Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2021




22.12.21 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VX3WYP1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX3WYP1 Protect Pro Aktie v.21(22)TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARVO_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.12./07:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VX3WYP1 VX3WYP 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  20.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
