Protect Aktienanleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2021
22.12.21 01:00
Das Instrument DE000VX37LD6 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX37LD6 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX37LD6
|VX37LD
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.12.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
