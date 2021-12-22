Finanztrends Video zu KWS Saat



Das Instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARVO_04