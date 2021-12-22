Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.21 01:00
Das Instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,60 € 71,00 € -0,40 € -0,56% 21.12./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007074007 707400 80,90 € 63,20 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
0,00%
70,60 minus
-0,56%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,70 € -0,98%  21.12.21
Frankfurt 71,60 € +2,43%  21.12.21
Hamburg 71,50 € +2,29%  21.12.21
Hannover 71,50 € +2,29%  21.12.21
Berlin 71,50 € +2,00%  21.12.21
München 71,50 € +1,85%  21.12.21
Düsseldorf 70,40 € -0,56%  21.12.21
Xetra 70,60 € -0,56%  21.12.21
Stuttgart 70,50 € -0,98%  21.12.21
  = Realtime
