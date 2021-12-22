Erweiterte Funktionen
KWS Saat - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2021
22.12.21 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX37LG9 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,60 €
|71,00 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,56%
|21.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007074007
|707400
|80,90 €
|63,20 €
100,00
0,00%
70,60
-0,56%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,70 €
|-0,98%
|21.12.21
|Frankfurt
|71,60 €
|+2,43%
|21.12.21
|Hamburg
|71,50 €
|+2,29%
|21.12.21
|Hannover
|71,50 €
|+2,29%
|21.12.21
|Berlin
|71,50 €
|+2,00%
|21.12.21
|München
|71,50 €
|+1,85%
|21.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|70,40 €
|-0,56%
|21.12.21
|Xetra
|70,60 €
|-0,56%
|21.12.21
|Stuttgart
|70,50 €
|-0,98%
|21.12.21
= Realtime
