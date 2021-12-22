Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.21 01:00
Das Instrument DE000HVB63H7 HVB EXP.PL 22.12.25 ESTXBank WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB63H7 HVB EXP.PL 22.12.25 ESTXBank WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARUN_03

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB63H7 HVB63H 1.000 € 1.000 €
