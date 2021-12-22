Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2021
22.12.21 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB63H7 HVB EXP.PL 22.12.25 ESTXBank WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB63H7 HVB EXP.PL 22.12.25 ESTXBank WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./16:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB63H7
|HVB63H
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
32,15
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|20.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|20.12.21
