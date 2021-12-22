Erweiterte Funktionen
Epsilon Healthcare - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.12.2021
22.12.21 01:00
Das Instrument JE00BLS38252 Autoc.Cts 21/27.12.23 Paypal WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.12.2021: WARGS_04 The instrument JE00BLS38252 Autoc.Cts 21/27.12.23 Paypal WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.12.2021: WARGS_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0495 €
|0,0495 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000137598
|A2QQBW
|0,18 €
|- €
10,25
+1,13%
1,55
0,00%
0,050
0,00%
1.008
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0495 €
|0,00%
|16.12.21
|Stuttgart
|0,046 €
|-4,17%
|21.12.21
|Frankfurt
|0,04 €
|-5,88%
|21.12.21
