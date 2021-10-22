Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.10.2021 - DE000CS8DC16
22.10.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DC16 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.21/22.10.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.10.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DC16 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt.21/22.10.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.10.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.10./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DC16
|CS8DC1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.10.21
= Realtime
