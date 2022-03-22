Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.03.2022 - DE000HVB6E52
22.03.22 00:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6E52 HVB BON.PRO Z22.03.27 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.03.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6E52 HVB BON.PRO Z22.03.27 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.03.2022: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6E52
|HVB6E5
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.