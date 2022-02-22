Das Instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARBN_03