5Y Express Bonus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2022 - DE000PF99JW9
22.02.22 01:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99JW9 Exp.Bon.Z23.02.27 Amazon.com WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10.000 $
|10.000 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.02./09:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99JW9
|PF99JW
|10.000 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10.000 $
|0,00%
|14.02.22
= Realtime
