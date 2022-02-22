Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00 % Express-Anleihe auf V. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2022 - DE000LB2Z9G6
22.02.22 01:13
Das Instrument DE000LB2Z9G6 Express-Anleihe 22(26) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2Z9G6 Express-Anleihe 22(26) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Z9G6
|LB2Z9G
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.02.22
