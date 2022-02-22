Erweiterte Funktionen



4,25 % Express-Anleihe auf C. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2022 - DE000LB2Z9C5




22.02.22 01:13
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2Z9C5 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2Z9C5 Express-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien starten jetzt durch - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2Z9C5 LB2Z9C 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  17.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  17.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ins Lithium-Geschäft ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...