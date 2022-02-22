Das Instrument DE000HVB6AC6 HVB BON.PRO Z22.02.27 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6AC6 HVB BON.PRO Z22.02.27 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARUN_04