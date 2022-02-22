Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2022 - DE000HVB6AB8




22.02.22 01:13
Das Instrument DE000HVB6AB8 HVB BON.PRO Z22.02.27 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6AB8 HVB BON.PRO Z22.02.27 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6AB8 HVB6AB 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  18.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  18.02.22
  = Realtime
