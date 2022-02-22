Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Merced. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.02.2022 - DE000HVB6A98
22.02.22 01:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6A98 TOP PLUS ZERT. 24.02.25 DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.02.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6A98 TOP PLUS ZERT. 24.02.25 DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.02.2022: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6A98
|HVB6A9
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.02.22
= Realtime
