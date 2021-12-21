Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Baye. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.12.2021
21.12.21 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB63Z9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.12.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB63Z9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.12.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.12./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB63Z9
|HVB63Z
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.12.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.12.21
= Realtime
